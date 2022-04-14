Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CFO Sells $113,079.56 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $113,079.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,403,094.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Douglas Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Verint Systems alerts:

On Thursday, April 7th, Douglas Robinson sold 5,622 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $283,854.78.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.88. The stock had a trading volume of 478,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,255. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.46 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -738.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.64.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Verint Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.