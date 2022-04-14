Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.66. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -755.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $41.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $460,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $186,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,452 shares of company stock worth $5,160,411. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 11.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 122.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 22,720 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 197,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 22.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 106,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 19,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Verint Systems by 23.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,465,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,203,000 after buying an additional 647,288 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

