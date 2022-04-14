Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VRNT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.80.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -755.32, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.66. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $41.46 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 5,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $283,854.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $460,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,160,411 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in Verint Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,215,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,879,000 after acquiring an additional 233,000 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,958,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,539 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in Verint Systems by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,754,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,173,000 after acquiring an additional 226,481 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Verint Systems by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,631,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,692,000 after acquiring an additional 166,411 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Verint Systems by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,563,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,830,000 after acquiring an additional 187,001 shares during the period.

About Verint Systems (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.