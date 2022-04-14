Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $41.46 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average of $49.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -755.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $2,025,658.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $460,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,452 shares of company stock worth $5,160,411 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

