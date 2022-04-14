Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given New $325.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.95.
VRTX stock opened at $290.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.48 and a 200-day moving average of $218.73. The company has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $291.44.
In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $736,206.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,834 shares of company stock valued at $8,388,862. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $2,525,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
