Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given New $325.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.95.

VRTX stock opened at $290.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.48 and a 200-day moving average of $218.73. The company has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $291.44.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $75,058.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $736,206.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,834 shares of company stock valued at $8,388,862. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $2,525,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 62,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

