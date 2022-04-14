Vesuvius’ (VSVS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 475 ($6.19) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Vesuvius to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 485 ($6.32) to GBX 375 ($4.89) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vesuvius has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 519.14 ($6.76).

Vesuvius stock opened at GBX 327.78 ($4.27) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 381.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 434.93. The company has a market cap of £888.99 million and a P/E ratio of 9.30. Vesuvius has a 52-week low of GBX 322.60 ($4.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 595 ($7.75). The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This is an increase from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

In related news, insider Guy Young sold 8,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 395 ($5.15), for a total transaction of £35,399.90 ($46,129.66).

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

