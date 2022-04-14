Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Short Interest Update

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,367,100 shares, an increase of 500.7% from the March 15th total of 560,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 140.3 days.
Shares of CNRAF opened at $1.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24. Vicinity Centres has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $1.44.
About Vicinity Centres (Get Rating)
