Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) Short Interest Update

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,900 shares, a growth of 2,353.5% from the March 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCKA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 55,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 27,411 shares in the last quarter. Context Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth about $544,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,502,000. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

