Vicor (VICR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 21st.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $62.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 0.83. Vicor has a one year low of $60.45 and a one year high of $164.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.43.

In other news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $54,777.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vicor by 26.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Vicor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vicor by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VICR shares. TheStreet downgraded Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vicor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

