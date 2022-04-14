Vicor (VICR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 21st. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 15.76%. Vicor’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Get Vicor alerts:

Shares of VICR opened at $62.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.63 and a 200 day moving average of $113.43. Vicor has a 52-week low of $60.45 and a 52-week high of $164.76.

VICR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vicor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

In related news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $54,777.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vicor by 333.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vicor by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the third quarter worth about $669,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vicor by 71.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Vicor in the third quarter worth about $299,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vicor (Get Rating)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.