Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Victory Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $229.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.45 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 31.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VCTR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.07. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $26.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Victory Capital by 35.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Victory Capital by 7.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Victory Capital by 66.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Victory Capital by 30.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 472,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 110,662 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Victory Capital by 219,900.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

