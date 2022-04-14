VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 159.2% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSB opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.63. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $55.44 and a 12-month high of $63.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSB. Savior LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 168.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 86,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 54,437 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter.

