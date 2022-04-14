VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 159.2% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSB opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.63. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $55.44 and a 12-month high of $63.84.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%.
