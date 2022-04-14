View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for View’s earnings. View reported earnings of ($0.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that View will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow View.

Get View alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut View from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised View from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in View by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,337,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 556,455 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in View during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in View during the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in View by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in View by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,222,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,142,000 after purchasing an additional 643,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

View stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. View has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $9.89.

About View (Get Rating)

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on View (VIEW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.