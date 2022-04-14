Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vimeo Inc. provides video software solution. The company’s platform enables any professional, team and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. Vimeo Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VMEO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vimeo from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of VMEO stock opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.48. Vimeo has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $106.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vimeo will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

