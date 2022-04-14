Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €113.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($122.83) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €113.00 ($122.83) price objective on Vinci in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group set a €115.00 ($125.00) target price on Vinci in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €114.00 ($123.91) price target on Vinci in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($134.78) price target on Vinci in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($114.13) price target on Vinci in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €112.94 ($122.77).

Shares of EPA:DG opened at €90.29 ($98.14) on Wednesday. Vinci has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($75.59) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($96.52). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €93.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of €92.54.

VINCI SA engages in the construction business in France. It operates through Concessions, Energy, and Construction segments. The Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; 45 airports worldwide; 3,800 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

