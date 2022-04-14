Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Sells $468,600.00 in Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $468,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 48,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $1,478,400.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $186,372.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $1,408,950.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 16,496 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $496,034.72.

On Thursday, March 17th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 20,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $593,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 80,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $2,391,200.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 210,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $6,169,800.00.

VNOM stock opened at $31.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.26. Viper Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 2.21.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,305,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $203,324,000 after buying an additional 52,959 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,836,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,437,000 after buying an additional 55,660 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,593,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,010,000 after buying an additional 130,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,458,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,727,000 after buying an additional 289,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,407,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,307,000 after buying an additional 98,290 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on VNOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.89.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

