Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ: VNOM):

4/11/2022 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Viper Energy Partners is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $29.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Viper Energy Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Viper Energy generates strong and steady royalty income from mineral interests in Eagle Ford and the Permian Basin. Currently, the partnership has 27,027 net royalty acres,with 39 rigs currently operating on those acreages. Thus, it is well poised to boost production volumes. For 2022, the partnership expects its daily average oil equivalent production at 29.5-31.5 MBoe/d, suggesting an increase from the 2021 levels. This is likely to boost profits. Viper Energy is well-positioned to generate significant free cash flow through commodity price cycles. It expects to generate more $550 million in free cash flow this year. Also, it increased its quarterly cash distribution to 47 cents per common unit, indicating a 24% increase from the prior-quarter figure. Consequently, Viper Energy is considered a preferred energy company to own now.”

3/10/2022 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $40.00.

2/23/2022 – Viper Energy Partners had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $31.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 2.21. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $31.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.03%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $186,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 22,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $680,501.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 771,625 shares of company stock valued at $22,816,251 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

