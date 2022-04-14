Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Viracta Therapeutics Inc. is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The company is pursuing application of inducible synthetic lethality approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma and other virus-related cancers. Viracta Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 14,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $40,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $58,458. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Viracta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,085,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 23,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.
Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.
