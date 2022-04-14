Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Raised to $37.50 at Citigroup

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $36.00 to $37.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average is $30.44.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.5% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

