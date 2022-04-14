Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
VGZ stock opened at $1.05 on Monday. Vista Gold has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.34.
Vista Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
