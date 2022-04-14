VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system. The company’s lead product candidate consists of AV-101, is an orally available prodrug candidate in Phase II development, initially for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

VTGN stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.00. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.55.

VistaGen Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,465.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTGN. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

