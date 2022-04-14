Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the March 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIVHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vivendi from €15.00 ($16.30) to €14.00 ($15.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €14.00 ($15.22) to €14.10 ($15.33) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €16.50 ($17.93) to €16.00 ($17.39) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivendi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €38.00 ($41.30) to €13.40 ($14.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vivendi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Vivendi stock opened at $12.89 on Thursday. Vivendi has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.40.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

