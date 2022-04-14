VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the March 15th total of 107,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,543,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of VNUE stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. VNUE has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.
VNUE Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VNUE (VNUE)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for VNUE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VNUE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.