VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

VNUE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNUE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the March 15th total of 107,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,543,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VNUE stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. VNUE has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

VNUE Company Profile (Get Rating)

VNUE, Inc operates as a live entertainment music technology company. It offers a suite of products and services that monetize and monitor music for artists, labels, performing rights organizations, publishers, writers, radio stations, venues, restaurants, and bars, as well as other stakeholders in music.

