Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) PT Lowered to €30.50 at Morgan Stanley

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €32.00 ($34.78) to €30.50 ($33.15) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voestalpine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Erste Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a hold rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €42.00 ($45.65) to €41.50 ($45.11) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voestalpine presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.77.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $5.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.30. Voestalpine has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Voestalpine ( OTCMKTS:VLPNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Voestalpine had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 14.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

