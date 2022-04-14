Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €235.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €235.00 ($255.43) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($228.26) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($141.30) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($336.96) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($304.35) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($334.78) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €244.19 ($265.42).

ETR:VOW3 opened at €151.20 ($164.35) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion and a PE ratio of 5.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €163.22 and its 200-day moving average price is €177.76. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €131.30 ($142.72) and a 1-year high of €248.00 ($269.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

