Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $367.68 Million

Brokerages expect Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) to announce $367.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $362.33 million to $373.40 million. Vonage reported sales of $332.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. Vonage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Shares of VG stock opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Vonage has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.28, a PEG ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, CEO Rory P. Read sold 50,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $1,017,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $521,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,452 shares of company stock worth $6,180,827 in the last 90 days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Vonage in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vonage in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

