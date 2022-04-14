Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 341,600 shares, a growth of 348.3% from the March 15th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 65.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VNNVF opened at $43.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.61. Vonovia has a 12-month low of $41.38 and a 12-month high of $72.97.

Get Vonovia alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VNNVF shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vonovia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vonovia from €53.00 ($57.61) to €52.00 ($56.52) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale started coverage on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonovia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.