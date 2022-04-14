Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 341,600 shares, a growth of 348.3% from the March 15th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 65.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VNNVF opened at $43.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.61. Vonovia has a 12-month low of $41.38 and a 12-month high of $72.97.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VNNVF shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vonovia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vonovia from €53.00 ($57.61) to €52.00 ($56.52) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale started coverage on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vonovia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.75.
Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.
