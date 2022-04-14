Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €197.00 by Barclays

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has been assigned a €197.00 ($214.13) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.33% from the stock’s previous close.

WCH has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($163.04) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($200.00) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €191.00 ($207.61) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($206.52) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($173.91) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €167.36 ($181.92).

ETR WCH opened at €173.75 ($188.86) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €116.65 ($126.79) and a twelve month high of €174.75 ($189.95). The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €141.61 and a 200-day moving average price of €145.50.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

