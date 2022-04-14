Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Short Interest Update

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 117.6% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKRCF opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.83. Wacker Neuson has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $35.15.

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wacker Neuson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Wacker Neuson SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction equipment and compact construction machines. It operates through the following segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The Light Equipment segment covers the manufacture and sale of light equipment in the business fields of concrete technology, compaction, and worksite technology.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.