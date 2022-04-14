Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DISCA has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.10.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $24.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 65.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

