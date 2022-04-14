Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Brokerages expect Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) to report $1.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Warner Music Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Warner Music Group posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Warner Music Group will report full year sales of $5.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Warner Music Group.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

WMG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.42.

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,165,000 in the last 90 days. 76.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at about $7,928,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 410,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 31,665 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 889.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 79,989 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $37.31 on Thursday. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

