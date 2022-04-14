Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warner Music Group Corp is a music-based content company. It operating segment consist Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists. Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights. The company operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and internationally. Warner Music Group Corp is based in New York. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $37.31 on Thursday. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 481.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,000 in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,189,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,860,000 after buying an additional 521,151 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,011,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

