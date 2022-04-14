Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Announces Earnings Results

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $150.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.77 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average is $34.59. Washington Federal has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

In other Washington Federal news, Director Shawn Bice sold 3,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $134,449.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $630,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,159 over the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 12.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 26,261 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 27,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WAFD. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

