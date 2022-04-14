Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Watsco in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WSO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.83.

NYSE:WSO opened at $294.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.85. Watsco has a 52-week low of $252.50 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.85.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,150,524,000 after buying an additional 141,426 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,086,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,677,000 after buying an additional 43,878 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,124,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,803,000 after buying an additional 114,330 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,113,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,483,000 after buying an additional 15,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,101,000 after buying an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 72.63%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

