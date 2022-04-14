Watsco (WSO.B) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%.

WSO.B opened at $301.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.84. Watsco has a 12-month low of $139.00 and a 12-month high of $242.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.63%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

