Watsco (WSO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Watsco to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $294.73 on Thursday. Watsco has a 1-year low of $252.50 and a 1-year high of $318.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s payout ratio is 72.63%.

WSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.83.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Watsco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Watsco by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

