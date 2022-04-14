Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Wayne Savings Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Shares of WAYN opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 30.45%.

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, home loans, and financial planning. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered Wooster, OH.

