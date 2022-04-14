WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.140-$5.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $522 million-$547 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.28 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $186.36 on Thursday. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $170.44 and a 52-week high of $279.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.54 and its 200-day moving average is $221.22.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.39. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

WDFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of WD-40 from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in WD-40 by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,730,000 after acquiring an additional 50,404 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in WD-40 by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in WD-40 by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after buying an additional 9,659 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after buying an additional 26,382 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

