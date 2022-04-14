Wedbush Weighs in on M&T Bank Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) – Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.44. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.90.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $159.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.03 and its 200 day moving average is $164.51. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 696.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

