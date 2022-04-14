Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE: ENLC) in the last few weeks:

4/8/2022 – EnLink Midstream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

4/8/2022 – EnLink Midstream was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/7/2022 – EnLink Midstream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

3/31/2022 – EnLink Midstream is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2022 – EnLink Midstream was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/17/2022 – EnLink Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – EnLink Midstream had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $7.95. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.06 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,125.28%.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,546,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 167,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

