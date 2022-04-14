Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ: AY) in the last few weeks:

4/12/2022 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure was given a new $43.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

AY stock opened at $33.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.88 and a beta of 0.70. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.42.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $271.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.34 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -676.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 247,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 68,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,399,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 364,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 17,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

