Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

4/14/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating.

4/12/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $126.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company's neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. "

3/28/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/3/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $114.00.

3/3/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a “hold” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/14/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $103.00 to $95.00.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $98.96 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 108.75, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.13.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,116,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,821 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,871,000 after buying an additional 34,237 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,180,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,888,000 after purchasing an additional 176,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,241,000 after purchasing an additional 652,772 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,253,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,377,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,360,000 after purchasing an additional 235,530 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

