Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pets at Home Group (PETS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON: PETS) recently:

4/12/2022 – Pets at Home Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 475 ($6.19) price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Pets at Home Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 450 ($5.86) to GBX 370 ($4.82). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Pets at Home Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/8/2022 – Pets at Home Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 570 ($7.43) to GBX 510 ($6.65). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Pets at Home Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 555 ($7.23) to GBX 430 ($5.60). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Pets at Home Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 570 ($7.43) price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Pets at Home Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 450 ($5.86) price target on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Pets at Home Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 570 ($7.43) price target on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Pets at Home Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/2/2022 – Pets at Home Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/23/2022 – Pets at Home Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 450 ($5.86) price target on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Pets at Home Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 450 ($5.86) price target on the stock.

Shares of PETS opened at GBX 311.60 ($4.06) on Thursday. Pets at Home Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 311.40 ($4.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.83). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 373.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 431.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 12.77.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

