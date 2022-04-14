Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WEJO. Wedbush started coverage on Wejo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Wejo Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of WEJO stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. Wejo Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wejo Group during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Wejo Group during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wejo Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Wejo Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,579,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Wejo Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,420,000. 38.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.

