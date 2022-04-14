Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ACCD. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Accolade from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Accolade from $56.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accolade currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.92.

Get Accolade alerts:

Shares of ACCD opened at $14.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.02. Accolade has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $55.47.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 0.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 52,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 3.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.