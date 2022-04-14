Wells Fargo & Company Increases Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $240.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s current price.

CB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Argus lifted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.73.

Shares of CB stock opened at $212.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $90.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. Chubb has a 12-month low of $155.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.29 and a 200-day moving average of $196.15.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Chubb by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.8% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

