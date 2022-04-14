Wells Fargo & Company Increases Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $240.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s current price.
CB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Argus lifted their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.73.
Shares of CB stock opened at $212.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $90.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.76. Chubb has a 12-month low of $155.78 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.29 and a 200-day moving average of $196.15.
In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Chubb by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.8% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
