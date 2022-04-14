Wells Fargo & Company Increases Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $87.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PEG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $71.55 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $58.96 and a one year high of $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.47, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,395 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 21.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,336,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,566,000 after buying an additional 416,386 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,182,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,890,000 after acquiring an additional 128,859 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 162,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 14,369 shares in the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.