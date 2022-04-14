Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Price Target to $33.00

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.00% from the company’s current price.

NYSE:BOC opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $748.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Boston Omaha has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $44.50.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

