Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) Price Target to $33.00

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.00% from the company’s current price.
NYSE:BOC opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $748.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Boston Omaha has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $44.50.
