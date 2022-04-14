Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Raised to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $56.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $58.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.50.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $48.54 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.09.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,036,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,314 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,077,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after buying an additional 8,421,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,047,000 after buying an additional 321,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.