Wells Fargo & Company Trims First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Target Price to $165.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $212.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.35.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $165.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $150.00 and a one year high of $222.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

